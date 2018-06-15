Breakingviews - The Exchange: Italy's almost premier

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Carlo Cottarelli talks about how he nearly led a caretaker government after President Sergio Mattarella last month rejected a euroskeptic finance minister put forward by the parties that won March elections. The former IMF economist has some advice for Italy’s new bosses.

Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli speaks to the media after a meeting with Italy's President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Listen to the podcast: here

