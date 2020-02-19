Breakingviews - Kirin fight taps into Japan’s tolerance for change

Kirin Holdings President and Chief Executive Yoshinori Isozaki speaks as he sits behind a selection of the company's drinks during an interview in Tokyo August 18, 2015. Kirin Holdings is unable to raise prices on beer and soft drinks without a risk of harming sales, Isozaki, the CEO of Japan's second-biggest drinks maker said, underscoring the weak consumer sentiment that led to a quarterly contraction in Asia's second-largest economy. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Kirin will provide a litmus test of whether Japanese investors are thirstier for bigger changes at Japan Inc. A foreign shareholder in the $18 billion brewer is pushing for an aggressive strategic shakeup; management has made a few concessions. In a country where corporate rigidity is only slowly easing, the sops could be satisfying enough.

Independent Franchise Partners, a UK-based firm known as FP, makes a persuasive case to reshape the company. Although Kirin has generated an annualised 10.5% total shareholder return over the last five years – outperforming local rivals and the broader Japanese market – much of that followed asset sales. When it embarked on greater diversification, including paying $1.2 billion for a 30% stake in Fancl last year, shares began retreating.

It’s hard to see how Kirin can wring $60 million of operational benefits from the cosmetics company investment by 2024, as is targeted. Anticipated synergies from “fermentation biotechnology” in pharmaceuticals and lager also sound optimistic. FP, which owns a 2% stake in Kirin, asserts that offloading the ancillary businesses and refocusing management and capital on beer would shrink a conglomerate discount. That’s a more reasonable suggestion considering the general investor distaste for sprawl.

Boss Yoshinori Isozaki defended his strategy last week and rejected the suggestion of a large share buyback using proceeds from fresh disposals. Kirin did address some governance concerns raised by FP, offering to make its board more diverse and independent, and to start paying directors based on performance to some extent.

Those moves are uninspiring by comparison. The degree of true independence among Kirin’s nominees is questionable, and the compensation plan is less attractive than FP’s, which suggests using more long-term incentives. The activist is, however, willing to back off if the company accepts its two director candidates and subjects the existing strategy to an independent review.

Kirin may not need to compromise further, though. Despite a government campaign to accelerate change, Japanese boards are moving slowly. And about two-thirds of Kirin’s shares are held by domestic shareholders; nearly a quarter are individuals. To many of them, a pint of progress may suffice even if a pitcher would go down better.

