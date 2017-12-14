Breakingviews - South African gold giant throws Lonmin a lifeline

By Aimee Donnellan

Miners are seen underground at Lonmin Plc's Karee mine in Marikana, Rustenburg 100 km (62 miles) northwest of Johannesburg, March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - A South African giant has come to Lonmin’s rescue. Gold miner Sibanye-Stillwater has offered to buy the troubled platinum specialist for shares worth 246 mln pounds. The offer is far from generous when compared with available cost savings. But Lonmin’s financial woes and inability to raise equity make a share of a larger group look attractive.

The company once controlled by tycoon Tiny Rowland has been in trouble since 2009 when platinum prices began to falter and the firm asked shareholders to help shore up its balance sheet. Another equity issue followed in 2012 while an attempt to raise cash in 2015 proved so unpopular that underwriters were left with a big chunk of stock.

In the past year, however, storm clouds have darkened as the London-listed company warned it was in danger of breaching two key debt covenants, one of which required the company’s tangible net worth to stay above $1.1 billion. The company led by CEO Ben Magara launched a strategic review, and delayed publication of its results in early November.

Distress has enabled Sibanye to drive a hard bargain. Lonmin shareholders gain a one-off premium of 64 million pounds, based on closing prices on Wednesday. But the acquirer reckons it can squeeze cost savings and other benefits worth an average of 71 million pounds a year out of the deal from 2021. Taxed at Lonmin’s 28 percent rate and capitalised, the deal creates roughly 450 million pounds of value after integration costs, according to Breakingviews calculations. The bulk of that goes to the $2.5 billion gold miner’s shareholders.

The 6 percent drop in Sibanye’s share price by lunchtime on Thursday suggests shareholders are sceptical about that value. Lonmin’s history of troubled labour relations – South African police killed 34 striking miners in 2012 – implies some caution is due.

Lonmin will also lose its London listing, forcing index-tracking funds like Legal & General to sell out. However, given that the alternative would have been a fourth cash call in less than a decade, Lonmin shareholders are likely to grab the 11 percent share of a larger and more diversified company with both hands.

