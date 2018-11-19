Breakingviews - The Exchange: 1MDB, Goldman, Jho Low and Leo

Malaysia's former prime minister Najib Razak speaks to Reuters during an interview in Langkawi, Malaysia June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Edgar Su

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The new book “Billion Dollar Whale” chronicles the Malaysian mega-scandal involving Goldman Sachs and Leonardo DiCaprio. Co-author Tom Wright joined Breakingviews in Hong Kong to discuss how alleged mastermind Jho Low pulled it off and what the saga’s next chapter may bring.

If primary link is not displayed, listen to the podcast here bit.ly/2QTWy9v

