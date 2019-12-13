Breakingviews - Craft beer deal is a test case of ESG bona fides

Kirin's beers are placed in a fridge at a convenient store in Tokyo August 2, 2011. Japan's Kirin Holdings Co is buying a controlling stake in major Brazilian beer and soft drinks maker Schincariol for 3.95 billion reais ($2.6 billion), making its first foray in the fast-growing South American economy. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon (JAPAN - Tags: BUSINESS)

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - For most investors, allocating funds toward companies that adopt strong environmental, social and governance practices is a relatively abstract matter of box-ticking. Not so for the employee-owners of New Belgium, a craft brewery in Colorado. The decision on whether to sell their shares to Japanese brewer Kirin Holdings is a microcosmic test of ESG bona fides.

A division of $21 billion beer giant Kirin last month said it would acquire New Belgium to expand its portfolio in the world’s largest artisanal beer market. New Belgium is a certified B Corp, “which means that we’re dedicated to being a force for good as a business,” Chief Executive Kim Jordan wrote in a letter to employees. To that end, it has a family foundation that seeks to build on co-worker involvement, environmental stewardship, and philanthropy.

How New Belgium’s ethos aligns with Kirin’s joint ventures in Myanmar with a military-owned conglomerate is hard to fathom. In August, the United Nations warned that such business arrangements risked violating international human rights and humanitarian law. Amnesty International in 2018 called for an investigation into alleged donations Kirin made to the military during the height of a brutal crackdown against the country’s Rohingya Muslims. Kirin, for its part, has launched its own probe and implemented a plan to address the concerns.

Any company considering selling out must consider the implications of its new owner’s business conduct and reputation. Ben & Jerry’s, for instance, did that before becoming part of Unilever almost 20 years ago. It’s doubly true for a consumer-products business like New Belgium that has embraced do-gooder culture as a point of pride. New Belgium has said that while reports about Kirin’s operations in Myanmar are “certainly unsettling,” Kirin’s commitment to human rights aligns with their mission and that they remain fully committed to their values.

Perhaps, but the ultimate arbiters of the sale will be the employee-owners. And they face an intimate quandary – not simply an intangible question of whether their BlackRock or Vanguard funds invest in a country accused of human-rights abuses. How they choose to exercise their votes will be a clear-cut case of whether investors in the ESG age will put their money where their mouths are.

