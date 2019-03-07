Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Hostile gold diggers

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The three-way takeover fight involving Newmont, Barrick Gold and Goldcorp is full of aggression and big egos. Breakingviews columnists unpick the gold-mining M&A frenzy and debate whether cooler heads can prevail. Plus: China telecom giant Huawei has a public-relations challenge.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2XHv9ey
