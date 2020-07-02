Breakingviews - Oil majors’ Atlantic divide shows up in valuation

The Rio Arauca oil tanker is seen in the Tagus river, in Lisbon, Portugal February 7, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Oil majors’ growing Atlantic divide has an interesting valuation quirk. American energy giants Exxon Mobil and Chevron are lagging further behind European rivals Royal Dutch Shell, BP and Total in embracing the pivot away from hydrocarbons. Yet investors seem keener on the transition tortoises than hares.

Shell and BP will later this year explain how they intend to cut carbon emissions by 2050. BP is now assuming a $100-a-tonne carbon price by 2030 and a long-term oil price of $55 a barrel for accounting purposes. On Tuesday Shell announced a $22 billion impairment charge based on a long-term price of $60. The Americans, in contrast, don’t even disclose their price assumptions. Their emission-reduction plans are also much less ambitious.

Investors don’t seem to care. Shell, BP and Total on average trade at 70% of book value, and their enterprise values are 7 times 2020 Refinitiv forecasts for EBITDA. Exxon and Chevron trade at book value and over 10 times EBITDA, respectively. Even using a more sophisticated metric, which adjusts oil-major enterprise values to strip out the contribution from refining arms and then compares it to a standardised value of their proven reserves, the Americans are more richly valued, according to Bernstein.

In one sense, this seems irrational. If oil prices languish at $40 a barrel for years and politicians and investors continue to take climate change ever more seriously, the Americans could face sharper future write-downs. Shell and BP may also successfully pivot. Discounting back the estimated cash flows the duo could generate from expanded renewables businesses up to 2050, Bernstein reckons the pair should be worth over 50% more than they are today.

Some of the valuation gap may be technical. U.S. and European majors use different accounting standards, which can affect their approach to write-downs, and Exxon has been accused of being slow to impair. The Dow Jones Composite Index trades at a small premium to the European STOXX 600, and it is also possible that American shareholders, like their government, generally lack their European counterparts’ sense of climate change urgency.

Still, it might also just be a punt on degrees of uncertainty. Shell and BP may botch their reinvention, while Exxon and Chevron could temporarily cruise through a post-virus climate. Call it the ultimate in investor short-termism.

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.