Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Why did PG&E file for bankruptcy?

By Antony Currie and Swaha Pattanaik

NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The California utility may face up to $30 bln in wildfire costs. But shareholders see value and lenders were willing to stump up cash. The board’s desire to cut other expenses may have driven the decision. Plus: How U.S. charges against Huawei may affect the telco industry.

