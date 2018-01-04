FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Debt markets set for wild ride
#Breakingviews
January 4, 2018 / 7:33 PM / Aktualisiert vor 3 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Debt markets set for wild ride

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

A trader gestures at his screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York October 15, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - More government borrowing and less central bank buying will force bondholders to fend for themselves, Breakingviews predicts. Plus, passive funds will force out a CEO, electric vehicles give gasoline cars a run for their money and soccer clubs’ spending splurge will intensify.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2CFsFq9

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

