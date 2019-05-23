Breakingviews
Breakingviews - Viewsroom: America’s topsy-turvy regulators

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Qualcomm lost a lawsuit brought by one DC overseer, even as the DOJ intervened, while $26 bln T-Mobile US-Sprint merger is getting yanked around by agencies with opposing views. Doing business is hard when agencies no longer act in unison. Plus: Is Luckin Coffee going cold?

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2X1krPB

