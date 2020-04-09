Breakingviews - Saudis’ Warren Buffett impression looks skin-deep

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends a meeting with Russia's President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan June 29, 2019.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mohammed bin Salman is channelling his inner Warren Buffett. Saudi Arabia’s 34-year-old crown prince is roughly a third the age of the most celebrated American investor, but his swoop on bombed-out European oil companies like Royal Dutch Shell carries similarities with a trademark move by the so-called Sage of Omaha. There are important differences, though.

The Saudi Public Investment Fund’s purchase of shares in Shell, Equinor, Eni and Total, reported by the Wall Street Journal, has some logic. After a 35% drop in its share price over the last three months, Shell, for instance, trades on a dividend yield over 10%, compared to a five-year average nearer 6%. And unlike other big income stocks such as banks, oil majors not only have ample liquidity to pay this year’s dividends, but the regulatory freedom to do so.

Still, according to MbS’ own Vision 2030 plan, the $300 billion PIF is supposed to be diversifying the domestic economy away from oil, not towards it. Turning into a nimble buyer of individual stocks may seem attractive after committing $45 billion to Masayoshi Son’s troubled Vision Fund. But observers will see it as a strategic shift akin to a doubling-down on fossil fuels.

That might still be okay if Saudi was securing a Buffett-style perch in the capital structures of its quarry. The Berkshire Hathaway boss’s classic move – shown in the financial crisis with Goldman Sachs and General Electric and more recently with Occidental Petroleum – is to identify struggling firms and receive fat coupons by acquiring preferred stock. That’s a bit less risky than snapping up equity stakes.

MbS does have a hedge. As the world’s swing oil producer, Saudi has some power to hike the oil price – and thus the value of his newly acquired European stocks – by restricting supply. But as may be painfully proven, if Saudi cannot reach a robust production-cut accord with Russia, that sway is far from limitless. Oil prices and equities could, at least in the short term, go the other way.

Deep-pocketed wealth funds are supposed to buy when assets are cheap. But the more measured Abu Dhabi Investment Authority in neighbouring United Arab Emirates lost a packet on Citigroup in 2007 by coming in too soon. It would be no surprise if the racier PIF made a similar mistake.

