Breakingviews - Shell helps avoid net-zero focus on climate change

A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018.

LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - Royal Dutch Shell is keeping green concerns in the picture – just. The Anglo-Dutch oil major on Thursday announced a toughening of its carbon reduction targets, in keeping with rival BP’s big announcement in February. The new goals could be more ambitious, but they do at least suggest Big Oil is not using Covid-19 chaos to completely ignore climate change.

Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden’s new goals are in some ways akin to BP boss Bernard Looney’s. Like BP, Shell aims to cut the carbon it emits when drilling for oil and gas – so-called Scope 1 and 2 emissions - to net zero by 2050 or sooner. However, the vast majority of the 600 million tonnes-plus in overall carbon released by Shell is Scope 3 – those created when customers use products made from oil, like petrol. Here Shell and BP’s approaches diverge.

Looney’s plan is to remove those Scope 3 emissions created when customers burn fossil fuels BP itself has extracted, rather than those emitted by oil BP buys from other producers and then refines into products. Shell’s latest Scope 3 approach is based on so-called carbon intensity – the proportion of carbon per unit of energy produced. Prior to today, it pledged to cut the carbon intensity of the products it sells by 50% by 2050. Now it will aim for 65%, and work with its customers to cut further.

Both approaches have shortcomings, not least the fact that they are merely “ambitions”, rather than binding targets. BP’s overall Scope 3 emissions won’t go to zero if less enlightened producers don’t follow its example. Shell’s goal theoretically means its fossil fuel emissions could stay high, so long as its production of zero-carbon renewables energy also grows quickly. And while its customers will hopefully become more focused on cutting emissions, that’s far from guaranteed.

Still, it would have been easy for oil majors to ignore climate change completely. While their shares have recovered somewhat after more than halving between January and March - helped by strong liquidity positions that should enable 2020 dividends to be paid - they will in the short term have way less cash to invest in renewables. Shell’s intervention gives green investors at least some crumbs of comfort.

