Breakingviews - Viewsroom: High anxiety hits SoftBank’s vision

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Rising rates, lower oil prices, wobbly markets and the backlash against Saudi Arabia could put Masa Son’s $97 bln fund on the spot this year. Elsewhere, some Indian tech startups may take the world by storm. Plus, Breakingviews picks three indicators to monitor the world economy.

