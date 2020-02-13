Breakingviews - Viewsroom: SoftBank in the crosshairs

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Activist Elliott is targeting Masayoshi Son’s firm for poor governance and performance. SoftBank could appease the hedge fund by selling investments to finance buybacks. That could include Sprint, whose deal with T-Mobile US just got the nod. Plus: the race for the White House.
