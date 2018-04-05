FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Breakingviews
April 5, 2018 / 8:33 PM / in 42 minutes

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Spotify leads Wall Street on IPO dance

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

The logo of online music streaming service Spotify is reflected in an audio music CD in this illustration picture taken in Strasbourg, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The music-streaming service enjoyed a mostly smooth stock-market debut despite largely bypassing investment banks. Ultimately, though, business success, not IPO hype, is what counts. Plus: Regulators and automakers are sparking up an altogether too cozy relationship.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2IygOsB

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

Alle Daten werden mit einer Verzögerung von mindestens 15 Minuten angezeigt. Eine komplette Auflistung der Börsen und Verzögerungen gibt es hier.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.