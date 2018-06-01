FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 1, 2018 / 5:09 PM / Aktualisiert vor an hour ago

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Anatomy of a Theranos takedown

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Robert Cyran

Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Wall Street Journal Digital Live (WSJDLive) conference at the Montage hotel in Laguna Beach, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - John Carreyrou, the author of “Bad Blood,” explains how Elizabeth Holmes used fear and Silicon Valley myth-making to temporarily become a multi-billionaire – and how he exposed that the $9 bln company’s technology didn’t work.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2Jm7v2T

