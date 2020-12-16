Breakingviews - Weed merger smells funky, but could offer high

Cannabis plants grow inside the Tilray factory hothouse in Cantanhede, Portugal April 24, 2019. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A merger between two Canadian weed providers may not smell great, but it should provide just enough of a high. Aphria, a Canadian cannabis firm with a market capitalization of $2 billion at Tuesday’s close, will combine with the $1 billion Tilray to form the world’s biggest pot company by sales, with $685 million combined over the last 12 months. By the numbers, this doesn’t look like a great deal for the larger firm. Yet as companies position themselves for a post-legalization world, such tie-ups may be necessary.

Tilray is the main beneficiary, even though its shareholders will end up with just 38% of the merged company. The struggling weed purveyor has missed earnings targets in three of the past four quarters, and reported a $268 million loss over the last three periods. The premium Aphria is effectively paying helped push Tilray’s stock up around 20% on Wednesday, where the larger company’s shares barely moved.

It could be because investors are skeptical about management’s promises. The merger is supposed to result in around $78 million in annual pre-tax cost savings within two years, by consolidating cultivation and production, reducing sales and marketing expenses and lowering overall public company costs. Taxed and capitalized, those ought to have a lump-sum value of around $600 million. But the market value of the two companies only increased by around $200 million after the deal was announced.

Yet, long-term, this may be the transformational move the larger company needs to avoid remaining primarily a Canadian player. Tilray’s Portugal operations offer greater tariff-free access into a European market the company estimates could be $4 billion by 2025, as well as more scale and products to compete in what should be an enormous U.S. market.

While legalization has been sluggish compared to many weed executives’ projections, the trend is moving in the right direction. Once the legal shackles are removed in the United States, companies could see their market values soar if they’re well positioned to compete, or tank if they have to remain regional outfits. And they’ll not only have to compete with a dominant company like $10 billion Canopy Growth, but also potentially with multinational food and beverage giants. Now is a wise moment to fatten up in preparation.