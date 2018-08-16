FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 16, 2018 / 5:54 PM / Aktualisiert vor 14 minutes ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Turkey’s financial crisis may spread

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The feud between President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump over steel tariffs threatens to turn other emerging markets cold. Breakingviews columnists discuss the global impact of Turkey’s currency meltdown. Plus: A bad bank in China gets whacked by political risk.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a ceremony marking the second anniversary of the attempted coup at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, July 15, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2L0XkOa

