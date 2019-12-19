Breakingviews
Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Jack Dorsey’s heroic year ahead

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - From banning political ads to developing cryptocurrency plans, the CEO of Twitter and Square has been politically more astute than rivals like Facebook. That sets him up for a good 2020. Also: the different ways that shareholders, the Fed and M&A bankers will tackle climate risk.

