Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Marcus Ruiz Evans
Mann fährt Pkw in SPD-Zentrale - Mutmaßlich Suizidabsicht
December 8, 2017 / 7:16 PM / 17 days ago

Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Marcus Ruiz Evans

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Ben Kellerman

The state flag of California flies on a flag pole in San Diego, California, U.S., October 6, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The president of Yes California leads a campaign arguing that the Golden State should become an independent country - an idea increasingly referred to as Calexit. He explains why secession would be good for the state’s economy and how he’ll get the rest of the nation to buy in.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2B35kNF

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

