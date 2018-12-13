Breakingviews - China’s murky moves hand Trump more ammo

Canada's Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland listens to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, December 12, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - China’s latest decisions could be handing U.S. President Donald Trump more ammunition in the trade war. Canadian officials say they have lost contact with one of their citizens after Beijing detained one of the country’s ex-diplomats. It will make a lasting economic peace harder.

Ottawa confirmed that Michael Kovrig, formerly of the foreign ministry and now working for a Brussels-based think tank, is being held in China. Another person has gone missing after notifying officials at home that he had been questioned by Chinese authorities. Details are sketchy, but Beijing implied Kovrig may have violated rules regarding foreign non-governmental organizations. One local media report said he was being held on allegations of endangering national security.

The affair is sure to be linked by influential observers with the arrest earlier this month of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver. She was picked up on suspicion of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran, but Trump subsequently linked her case to trade talks, saying he would intervene if it would help negotiations. Beijing is pushing hard for Ottawa to spurn a U.S. extradition request, warning of severe consequences Meng isn’t released.

The murkiness will strain China’s relationship with others like Kovrig: diplomats, scholars and think tankers covering China. This group has turned noticeably hawkish in recent months. In one surprising move, several prominent academics in the United States recently called for tit-for-tat retaliation on items such as journalist visas. Even former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, a go-between for Beijing and Washington, asked why many who know China best are now pushing for confrontation.

These tensions coincide with potential acquiescence by China on other substantive issues. It has restarted purchases of U.S. soybeans, may be preparing to reduce tariffs on U.S. auto imports and, according to the Wall Street Journal, could even replace its controversial “Made in China 2025” industrial plan.

In the long term, though, further alienating those who often help shape policy in Western capitals or whisper in the ears of business leaders will do damage. Shadowy apprehensions of people also embolden anti-China hardliners, who say the state provides strong backing to even ostensibly private companies like Huawei. In these recent trade-war battles, Beijing is playing right into their hands.

