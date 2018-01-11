Breakingviews - Viewsroom: China’s dubious shot across U.S. bow

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Talk of buying fewer of Uncle Sam’s bonds may be Beijing’s way of showing some teeth as the Trump administration mulls import tariffs. But as with other retaliatory trade tactics, it would hurt China too. Plus, why Nelson Peltz doesn’t want to be called an activist investor.
