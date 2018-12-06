Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Trade war pause may only delay fight

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - U.S. President Donald Trump and China’s leader Xi Jinping agreed to a cooling-off period in an escalating tariff spat. Will the ceasefire yield results or is it a stalling tactic? The markets are spooked. Breakingviews columnists discuss the issue from both sides of the Pacific.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2EiXt0B
