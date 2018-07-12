FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 8:05 PM / in 3 hours

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Trump’s Supreme Court pick

By Benjamin Kellerman

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. president has chosen a friend of big business in Brett Kavanaugh. But he faces bigger questions from Senate democrats about executive power. Plus: Commodity giant Glencore faces mounting risks in Washington, and what’s behind the Chinese yuan’s downward slide.

Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 9, 2018. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2usHBkF

