Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Ellen Pao
Britische Notenbank erhöht erstmals seit 2007 Leitzins
#Breakingviews
2. November 2017 / 15:01 / in 41 Minuten

Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: Ellen Pao

By Jennifer Saba

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The investor sued Kleiner Perkins for discrimination, becoming a canary in the coal mine for a raft of sexual-harassment and gender-bias allegations rocking Silicon Valley, Hollywood and beyond. She discusses if this is a turning point for what she describes as a systemic problem.

Former Kleiner partner Ellen Pao arrives at San Francisco Superior Court in San Francisco, California March 24, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2hwnLPQ

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
