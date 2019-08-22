Breakingviews - Viewsroom: How to read the recession runes

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - A U.S. downturn is near, judging by past early warning signals from yield curves to bank valuations. But fallout from the 2008 crisis has sapped them of some predictive power. Plus: what the exit of Cathay Pacific’s CEO says about Beijing’s response to the Hong Kong protests.
