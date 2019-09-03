Breakingviews - The Exchange: White House hopeful Tom Steyer

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters Breakingviews) - The hedge fund founder has already spent millions to impeach Donald Trump. He’s now trying to replace the U.S. president, joining a crowded Democratic field. The Exchange went to his campaign office to discuss why he is running and what he thinks of businessmen as politicians.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2luksxA
