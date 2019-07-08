Breakingviews - The Exchange: Surviving the digital-media meltdown

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Venture capitalist Ben Lerer, whose firm backed BuzzFeed and Axios, drops by Breakingviews to discuss why startups in the news industry have been suffering. Unlike some of his peers, Lerer reckons these minnows can have mutually beneficial relationships with giants like Facebook.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/30sgEMt
