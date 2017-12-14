Breakingviews - Exchange Podcast: NY Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen

By Rob Cox
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - How bad will the Republican tax plan be for New York City? Alicia Glen, who looks after economic development for America’s largest city, says it will hit 700,000 taxpayers and depress property values. But it won’t make the Big Apple any less appetizing for the best and brightest.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2ABbO6R
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.