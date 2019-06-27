Breakingviews - Capitalism will be villain of 2020 U.S. elections

Democratic 2020 presidential candidates New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro, U.S. Senator Cory Booker, U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Washington Governor Jay Inslee and former U.S. Rep. John Delaney stand at their podiums at the start of the first U.S. 2020 presidential election Democratic candidates debate in Miami, Florida, U.S., June 26, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Capitalism has emerged as the villain in the race to represent the Democrats in America’s next presidential election. Contenders sparring in their first debate on Wednesday agreed that the economic system has helped mainly the rich. Even on socialism-averse Wall Street that idea has gained traction.

After the 2008 financial crisis, Wall Street became the economic bad guy. The anger has now broadened out to attack the system from which finance springs. Senator Elizabeth Warren, the leading candidate in the polls out of the 10 contenders appearing in Wednesday’s debate, called for structural changes in the economy. Washington Governor Jay Inslee said it’s not right that the chief executive of McDonald’s makes 2,100 times more than workers “slingin’ hash.” Centrist Joe Biden, the former vice president who will appear with nine other candidates at Thursday’s debate, has said capitalism needs to be reordered.

Those sentiments come with progressive plans. A single-payer, government-run healthcare program, canceling $1.6 trillion in student loan debt and raising taxes for companies and the wealthy have been floated. During Wednesday’s debate, Big Pharma, Big Tech, Big Oil and other corporate sectors were attacked.

President Donald Trump and other Republicans have seized on those plans to call their proponents socialists. Yet only Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, who will appear on Thursday, claims that term. Warren says she’s a capitalist but wants the system to be accountable. But all of the candidates have seized on the populist anger that helped propel Trump to the White House and still exists.

Some of the attack is warranted. The top 20% of households by earnings received more than 51% of U.S. annual aggregate income each year since 2012, while the lowest fifth have gotten just above 3%, according to U.S. Census figures. That might explain why about 44% of Democrats overall and 55% of people in the party under 30 have a negative view of capitalism, compared to 33% of the general public, according to poll released on Tuesday by the Pew Research Center.

Even billionaires are sounding the alarm. Ray Dalio, founder of the Bridgewater hedge fund, has called for capitalism to be reformed while Warren Buffett has said the economic system has been “unbelievable” for extremely rich people like him. Free markets are emerging as a political bogeyman. If a Democrat wins in 2020, expect a shake-up.

Breakingviews Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.