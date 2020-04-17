Breakingviews - Review: Facebook and Instagram deserve each other

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters Breakingviews) - Facebook and Instagram have more in common than their founders’ strained relationship suggests. Mark Zuckerberg’s tense ties with the team that created the photo-sharing app he bought for $1 billion in 2012 is an often-told tale in Silicon Valley. Sarah Frier’s new book, “No Filter: The Inside Story of Instagram,” offers fresh insight into the troubled yet lucrative transaction. A bigger problem, though, is that the companies’ shared pursuit of a higher purpose obscured the threat they posed to society.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Instagram logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018.

Even in startup lore, Instagram’s success is an amazing story. All the more because co-founder Kevin Systrom is an unlikely entrepreneur. He studied engineering at Stanford University but he wasn’t a coding geek and wasn’t sure he wanted to work in technology. Instead he dreamed of restoring old paintings.

Systrom was also blessed with amazing luck, starting what would become Instagram in the aftermath of the financial crisis. He developed Burbn, which provided location data so friends could meet, in 2009. The following year he met two venture capitalists at a cocktail party, one of whom was Netscape founder Marc Andreessen, and they became early investors. Systrom’s former Stanford classmate Mike Krieger hopped on board and the pair moved into photo sharing.

Frier’s book showcases the weirdly small world of Silicon Valley. When Systrom was a student at Stanford, he turned down a job offer from Zuckerberg, whom he knew through mutual friends. He also got an internship at Odeo, the predecessor to Twitter, and became pals with co-founder Jack Dorsey, who invested in Instagram.

The photo-sharing app quickly became a celebrity darling. It allowed actors and singers to control their image and directly talk to their fans. Socialite Kim Kardashian became so important that she had her own Instagram handlers. By September 2011, it had 10 million users.

That kind of success attracted suitors, including Twitter. Instead Instagram, which at the time had just 13 employees, chose to sell to Facebook for $1 billion – an enormous sum for a mobile app. Zuckerberg, who wanted to co-opt a competitor, promised the overworked Systrom independence and resources. Competition regulators took a superficial look at the deal and failed to imagine what both companies could be if they joined forces.

As Frier shows, the culture clash was obvious from the start. Facebook was obsessed with growth and relied on data and algorithms to maximize it. Instagram’s small team personally curated user lists based on what they thought was beautiful or inspirational, and opposed growth at all costs.

The Facebook chief initially left Instagram alone but became more intrusive as he worried that his new purchase would threaten his original business. Indeed, he seemed disappointed by Instagram’s successes, unless it could help Facebook.

By the time Instagram reached 600 million users in 2016, Zuckerberg expressed concerns that it might be siphoning user attention from its parent company. He began to question what Instagram owed Facebook. Zuckerberg ordered that a link to Instagram on Facebook’s website be deleted and limited hiring, even though the photo app was expected to reach 1 billion users with fewer than 800 employees.

Despite the frictions, the purchase remains a bargain. By 2018, Instagram was set to bring in revenue of $10 billion. But Systrom still felt the business was punished for its success and in September of that year he and Krieger finally decided to leave. One of the few holes in the book is that it doesn’t explore any regrets they may have had about selling out.

The book’s portrait of Zuckerberg, meanwhile, is just as unflattering as that painted by the 2010 movie “The Social Network.” Consumed with Facebook’s competitors, he offered more than $3 billion to buy Snapchat in November 2012, just months after absorbing Instagram. The disappearing messaging service turned him down.

Some of the book’s most fascinating angles are the societal trends spurred by Instagram. Frier notes that everyone on the app was selling in some way because “life had become worth marketing.” Instagram helped spawn the new breed of celebrity known as influencers. They got rich by putting every aspect of their carefully curated lives on display.

By 2015, half of all U.S. teens were on the app, causing so much peer pressure that many set up secret “finsta” accounts where they could be themselves. People ranging from entertainer Taylor Swift to teenage boys have been bullied on Instagram.

Systrom seemed to be in denial about the darker forces that his creation unleashed, and it’s disappointing that the book doesn’t really explore his thoughts on this issue. Still, Instagram’s social impact makes it more than just another story of Silicon Valley business success. And it shows how the company and its owner are not as different as their founders might maintain. Zuckerberg also claimed to be connecting the world and creating communities, yet ended up amplifying anger and political division. Facebook and Instagram deserve each other.

