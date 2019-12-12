Breakingviews - Viewsroom: U.S. politicians call a truce for trade

By Jennifer Saba and Anna Szymanski
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - House democrats are backing Trump’s deal with Canada and Mexico even as they charge the president with impeachment. A looming deadline heaping more tariffs on Chinese imports could be kicked down the road, too. The chances of bipartisan support elsewhere, though, are slim.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2PgVWfR
