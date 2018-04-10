Breakingviews - Viewsroom: The biggest loser, China or the U.S.?

By Pete Sweeney
Hong Kong (Reuters Breakingviews) - A volley of words threatens a trade war between PRC leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. Developing China has much at risk in fighting with the world’s largest economy. But American businesses are vulnerable too. Plus: Meituan goes all-in with local services.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2IHJmjs
