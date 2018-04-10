FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 4:45 PM / Aktualisiert vor 2 hours ago

Breakingviews - Viewsroom: The biggest loser, China or the U.S.?

Reuters-Redaktion

Gelesen in 1 Minuten

By Pete Sweeney

U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive for a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, November 9, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Hong Kong (Reuters Breakingviews) - A volley of words threatens a trade war between PRC leader Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. Developing China has much at risk in fighting with the world’s largest economy. But American businesses are vulnerable too. Plus: Meituan goes all-in with local services.

Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2IHJmjs

