Breakingviews - Viewsroom: Trump solar tax is more burn than balm

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The U.S. president seems to be trying to right past trade wrongs. But business has long since moved on, meaning tariffs on washing machines and solar panels will do more harm than good. Also, Merkel and Modi disappoint in snow-ravaged Davos. Plus: Spotify’s Wall Street snub.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2Bt3IsC
