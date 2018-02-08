Breakingviews - Viewsroom: The Fed's belated Wells Fargo beating

By Antony Currie and Jennifer Saba
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Chair Janet Yellen forbids the $2 trln lender from growing bigger - on her last day in the job, and 17 months after Wells’ fake-accounts scandal hit. Meanwhile, fellow financial watchdog CFPB seems to be giving hacked Equifax a free pass. Plus: how Nintendo made a comeback.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2C76UL0
