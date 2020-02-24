Breakingviews
February 24, 2020

Breakingviews - The Exchange: Jeffrey Ubben

By Rob Cox

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - ValueAct Capital has shaken up some of the biggest companies, from Microsoft to Rolls-Royce. But its founder, who sat down for a Predictions event in New York, is focused on a new form of activism with the Spring Fund. Firms that neglect the E and S of ESG should take heed.

Breakingviews

Unsere Werte:Die Thomson Reuters Trust Principles
