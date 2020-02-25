Breakingviews - Disney boss Bob Iger writes his first sequel

Walt Disney Company Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert Iger announces Disney's new standards for food advertising on their programming targeting kids and families at the Newseum in Washington June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Cameron/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walt Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger is finally working his way to the exit – Hollywood-style. The Magic Kingdom’s boss is handing the reins to Bob Chapek but is sticking around as executive chair and will keep watch over “creative endeavors” for another two years. It’s the first-part sequel, but the Iger show drags on.

Chapek is a veteran in his own right, with 27 years under his belt. He currently is in charge of the company’s theme parks, experiences and products division including Shanghai Disney Resort. The business needs focus – revenues grew just 6% last year, the slowest of its various units. Meanwhile Iger has concentrated intensely on streaming. It was the logic behind the company’s eye-popping $71 billion deal for parts of Rupert Murdoch’s empire in a bid to take on Netflix.

That Iger is hanging back until his contract expires at the end of 2021 may be of some comfort, to the extent that he fills in Chapek’s holes. Since his 15 years at Disney began, the company’s total annualized return is 14% – compared to the 9% return of the S&P 500 Index. Under his watch, he acquired Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm in addition to pieces of Fox, turning Disney into a media juggernaut. If any latecomer can challenge Netflix’s Reed Hastings, who has completely flipped how TV and movies are consumed, it’s the streaming business that Iger built.

Still Iger is hanging on in ways that are worrisome. He has extended his contract multiple times, including in 2016 when his right-hand man and heir apparent, Tom Staggs, left the company to broaden the scope of its CEO search.

Plus the half-in-half-out approach allows Iger to lord over a business important to him but leave the ownership to Chapek. As CEO, Chapek will have to answer to hitting the 2024 target that Iger put on the streaming business netting nearly three times its current subscriber base of 30 million, not to mention manage down lucrative cable revenue and possibly at some point introduce a price increase for Disney+. That uphill battle may not have a happy ending.

