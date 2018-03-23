Breakingviews - The Exchange: CDP’s water boss

By Antony Currie
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Cate Lamb works with shareholders managing some $90 trln of assets to push companies to address water-scarcity and flood risks. She explains what can be done to mitigate the problem – and how doing too little costs businesses billions and can sink economic growth.
Listen to the podcast bit.ly/2DQnsrs
