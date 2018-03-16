Breakingviews- Wesfarmers supermarket spinoff is a good start

By Clara Ferreira-Marques

SINGAPORE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Spinning off supermarkets is a good start for Wesfarmers. The A$50 billion Australian conglomerate plans to list Coles separately. Pushing out the slow-growth company should make the rest more appealing to investors. A broader carve-up also would make sense.

Wesfarmers is a rare beast for today’s markets: a sprawling group ranging from chemicals to discount stores. A big slug of the operation is Coles, bought in 2007 for some A$22 billion. The hulking retailer accounts for 60 percent of the company’s capital deployment, but only generates about a third of profit.

Investors like the idea of a more focused Wesfarmers. It added over A$3 billion of value on the news. Detaching Coles could attract suitors, even if the move is hardly a vote of confidence in the outlook for Australian grocers.

Absent a full-blown sale, there should be benefits anyway. Wesfarmers fetches about 12 times expected earnings before interest and taxes for the next year, a discount to its largest rival. Woolworths, which is in the throes of a turnaround, trades at nearly 13 times. With DIY chain Bunnings at its core, Wesfarmers would warrant a premium. Credit Suisse analysts suggest a multiple of EBIT closer to 15 times.

Coles, meanwhile, probably will trade closer to where Woolworths does, implying a valuation of around A$20 billion. A new boss unveiled simultaneously with the spinoff news on Friday also is encouraging. Steven Cain was plucked from wholesaler Metcash, where his focus went beyond just the aggressive pricing that has defined the sector.

The choices represent admirable decisiveness under new Wesfarmers Managing Director Rob Scott, an insider who ascended in November. The latest announcements follow a A$1 billion write-down of UK hardware chain Homebase and a reduction in the book value of struggling department store chain Target.

All of it suggests Scott is taking a much-needed fresh look across Wesfarmers. Exiting Homebase would be a logical next step. Beyond that, the portfolio is vast, with assets that either don’t all fit together or weigh down the valuation. Achieving faster growth may require some acquisitions, as Scott says. There is more paring to do, too, though.

