Breakingviews - Viewsroom: SoftBank’s double trouble

By Jennifer Saba and Anna Szymanski
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Japanese firm is eyeing T-Mobile US CEO John Legere to take over leadership of WeWork. That is an additional twist in an already convoluted relationship. Legere is also trying to finalize a $26 bln deal with SoftBank’s Sprint, another asset in need of saving.
