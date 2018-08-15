Breakingviews - Fried chicken risks diverting Beijing state fund

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Beijing’s sovereign wealth fund could do without the fried chicken. China Investment Corporation may join a bid to take private Yum China, the $14 billion operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell outlets in the People’s Republic, Bloomberg reports. A takeout has merits, but is also a risky distraction for the $940 billion giant. Its mission is to invest the country’s vast foreign exchange holdings abroad – not to dabble in complicated buyouts at home.

A man walks past a logo of KFC, outside a restaurant in Shanghai, China, July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Aly Song - GF20000013925

CIC can be excused for some confusion over its strategy. One part of its mandate is to diversify China’s reserves, but it also has to run Central Huijin Investment, which holds the government’s stakes in domestic banks and other financial institutions. Central Huijin is also part of a “national team” of local financial institutions that gets rallied to prop up mainland equity markets from time to time.

This mixed mandate may have contributed to less than stellar returns overall. CIC had a good year in 2017, showing the potential of overseas gains: those investments produced a net annual return of 17.6 percent. But the annualised return for the period going back to 2008 is a more modest 6 percent. As equity markets and currencies become more volatile this year, CIC has plenty to keep it busy, including rebalancing its portfolios. Just over half of its equity investments are in the United States, and 14 percent are in emerging markets. It also has less liquid stakes in unlisted foreign tech companies like Airbnb and Singapore-based Grab.

Taking Yum China private and relisting it in Hong Kong might well produce a better valuation. Despite its growth potential, the company trades at under nine times the next 12 months’ forecast EBITDA, modest compared to competitors like Starbucks and McDonalds, and its shares have performed poorly this year, falling 12 percent. But the private investors named by news reports as potential consortium members - Baring Private Equity, Hillhouse Capital, and KKR - don’t really need CIC’s money to pull this off, nor does CIC have much to contribute when it comes to running fried chicken or pizza chains. With global markets wobbling - and domestic stock indexes falling too - CIC should put down the chicken bucket and focus on the day job.

