Breakingviews - Zurich CEO adds feather to cap with MetLife buy

Logo of Zurich insurance is seen at an office building in Zurich, Switzerland August 9, 2018.

MILAN (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mario Greco’s latest M&A swoop confirms his reputation for shrewdness. The 61-year-old Zurich Insurance boss is expanding in the attractive U.S. insurance market thanks to a somewhat less-than-straightforward $3.94 billion deal with rival MetLife. Chunky, stable returns expected from the transaction should ensure the $61 billion Swiss insurer continues to outperform its rivals.

Under the terms of the deal, Greco’s largest yet, Zurich will use its Farmers Group subsidiary to purchase the American property and casualty business of MetLife, and then flip it to partner Farmers Exchanges, a mutual insurer, for $1.51 billion. Zurich’s final bill will thus amount to $2.43 billion.

Though more complicated than a straight acquisition, the beauty of the structure lies in a sweet arrangement between Farmers Group and its U.S. mutual insurance partner. The Zurich subsidiary provides ancillary services such as premium collection and investment management to Farmers Exchanges for a fee close to 7% of the mutual insurers’ premiums. This makes earnings predictable without eroding Zurich’s solvency ratios. The contribution from Farmers already amounted to 28% of Zurich’s annual operating profit.

The MetLife deal should generate an additional annual fee of around $230 million from 2023, says Zurich, plus $30 million in other pre-tax profit. These will come to $260 million once taxed at 24% and after intangible amortisation worth $60 million a year is added back. Divide that by Zurich’s net investment of $2.43 billion, and the return exceeds 10%, well above the 7.8% weighted average cost of capital that GuruFinance attributes to MetLife.

The MetLife transaction is the second sizeable one Greco has carried out at Zurich since the Italian executive arrived four-plus years ago. His A$2.9 billion purchase of an insurance unit of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group in 2017, another reasonably large purchase, was also sensibly priced.

Investors cannot complain. Since taking the helm in May 2016, Zurich shares have delivered a total return with dividends of 115%, Refinitiv data show. That’s almost twice the return delivered by rival Allianz, and well above those produced by France’s AXA and Italy’s Assicurazioni Generali, which Greco formerly led. With a few years yet ahead of him, Greco has time to put his M&A skills to further use.