US-Versicherungsriese AIG verringert Verlust im 3. Quartal

The AIG logo is seen at its building in New York's financial district March 19, 2015. American International Group Inc shareholders will seek final approval of $970.5 million in settlements resolving claims the company misled investors ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. AIG has agreed to pay $960 million, while its auditors at Price Waterhouse Coopers have agreed to pay $10.5 million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid