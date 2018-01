Auch Apple will Sicherheitslücken mit Software-Update schließen

An iPhone 6S Plus is seen at the Apple retail store in Palo Alto, California September 25, 2015. ARM Holdings, the British chip designer whose technology powers Apple's iPhone, beat market expectations with a 27 percent rise in third-quarter profit and said it was confident it could keep outperforming rivals. ARM's low-power processor designs are used in nearly all smartphones and it has consistently outperformed the market as it has found new uses for its technology, such as tablets. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith - LR1EBAL16RDC0