Campbell Soup will Snackhersteller für 4,8 Milliarden Dollar kaufen

Cans of Campbell's Soup are stocked on a shelf at a grocery store in Phoenix, Arizona, February 22, 2010. Campbell's Soup Co has been having a tough time getting its soups from the store shelf to the home pantry. Campbell's U.S. soup sales fell 8 percent during the usually strong late fall and winter months, the company said on Monday. While the economy remains weak, shoppers are being lured by other prepared foods such as frozen dinners, that may be promoted at lower prices. REUTERS/Joshua Lott (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS)