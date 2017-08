Trump lässt Chinas Handelspraktiken unter die Lupe nehmen

U.S. President Donald Trump, flanked by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (L), U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (2nd R) and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (R), delivers remarks before signing a memorandum directing the U.S. Trade Representative to complete a review of trade issues with China at the White House in Washington, U.S. August 14, 2017.

Jonathan Ernst - RTS1BSS3