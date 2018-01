Chinesische Agentur senkt US-Rating wegen Trumps Steuerreform

A man walks through the reception hall of Beijing-based Dagong Global Credit Rating Co. in Beijing, November 29, 2013. The United States may see further sovereign rating downgrades if it fails to improve its debt service capability, although a near-term cut looks unlikely, Guan Jianzhong, the head of Chinese credit rating firm Dagong said. Picture taken November 29, 2013. To match Interview CHINA0-DAGONG/ REUTERS/Jason Lee (CHINA - Tags: BUSINESS POLITICS)