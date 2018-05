Comcast plant wohl Milliarden-Gebot gegen Fox-Disney-Deal

The NBC and Comcast logo are displayed on top of 30 Rockefeller Plaza, formerly known as the GE building, in midtown Manhattan in New York July 1, 2015. Comcast Corp, the owner of NBCUniversal, said on April 28, 2016, it would buy DreamWorks Animation SKG Inc for $3.8 billion in cash. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo