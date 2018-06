Fox-Reporter - Trump erwägt Dekret für Einwandererkinder

Salvadoran migrant Epigmenio Centeno and his sons, three-year old Steven Atonay (L) and nine-year old Axel Jaret, enter the shelter House of the Migrant, after Epigmenio decided to stay with his children in Mexico due to U.S. President Donald Trump's policy that separates immigrant children from their parents, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez