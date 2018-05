Deutsche Wirtschaft kritisiert US-Zölle - DIHK für Gegenmaßnahmen

Peter Wollseifer of the German Confederation of Skilled Crafts (ZDH), Erik Schweizer president of the Association of German Chambers of Industry and Commerce (DIHK), German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Ulrich Grillo president of the Federation of German Industry (BDI) and Ingo Kramer Head of Confederation of German Employers' Association (BDA) (L-R) pose before a meeting at the International Trade Fair in Munich March 13, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder (GERMANY)